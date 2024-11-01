Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 365,643 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 261,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 485,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,461,000.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,255. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

