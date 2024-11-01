Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $675,000 Investment in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ETHA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 651,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,712. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98.

