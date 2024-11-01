Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $474.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.58. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

