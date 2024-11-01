Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 12,749,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 58,402,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 16.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

