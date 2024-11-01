Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

