Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock.
Integra Resources Trading Down 2.1 %
Integra Resources stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.28.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Integra Resources
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Featured Articles
