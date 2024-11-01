Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Integra Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

