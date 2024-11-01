Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.67.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Insperity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after acquiring an additional 197,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after buying an additional 182,773 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,733,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,082,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Insperity by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 208,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33. Insperity has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

