Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Insmed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Insmed Stock Performance
Insmed stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. 1,617,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed
In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
