Insider Buying: WA1 Resources Ltd (ASX:WA1) Insider Purchases 650,000 Shares of Stock

WA1 Resources Ltd (ASX:WA1 – Get Free Report) insider Rhys Bradley purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,000.00 ($128,289.47).
WA1 Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a current ratio of 13.81.
About WA1 Resources
