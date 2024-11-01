Insider Buying: WA1 Resources Ltd (ASX:WA1) Insider Purchases 650,000 Shares of Stock

WA1 Resources Ltd (ASX:WA1 – Get Free Report) insider Rhys Bradley purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,000.00 ($128,289.47).

WA1 Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a current ratio of 13.81.

Get WA1 Resources alerts:

About WA1 Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

WA1 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Western Australia. It explores for iron oxide, copper, gold, nickel, and platinum-group metals deposits. The company holds 100% interest in its West Arunta flagship project comprising three granted exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 267 square kilometers located in the West Arunta Orogen; the Madura project tenements are located near the east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder; and the Hidden Valley project comprises one exploration license application for 220 square kilometers located in the south of Kununurra, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for WA1 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WA1 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.