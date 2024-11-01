Insider Buying: Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Buys 57,100 Shares of Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley bought 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$19,985.00.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

CVE:RHT remained flat at C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 439,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,045. The firm has a market cap of C$42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

