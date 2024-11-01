Insider Buying: Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Buys 57,100 Shares of Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley bought 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$19,985.00.
Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance
CVE:RHT remained flat at C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 439,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,045. The firm has a market cap of C$42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.
About Reliq Health Technologies
