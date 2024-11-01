Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Stake Raised by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 562.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

