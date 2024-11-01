Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 109,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 271,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.95 ($0.13).

Indus Gas Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.13.

About Indus Gas

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.