Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Underperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INCY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Get Incyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 529.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.