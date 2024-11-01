Immunic (IMUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immunic Price Performance
IMUX opened at $1.21 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
