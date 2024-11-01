IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 128,664 ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.40% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVXY. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 710.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 47,589 shares during the period.

SVXY opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

