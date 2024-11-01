HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Up 13.1% in October

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 605,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 127,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,746. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in HUTCHMED by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth about $4,458,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

