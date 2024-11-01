Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.73. 198,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $118.10. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $169,129.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $312,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,550.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,515. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.