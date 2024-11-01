Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HURN traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $312,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,550.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,348 shares of company stock worth $1,081,897. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

