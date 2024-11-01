Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on December 13th

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $184.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.32 and a 200-day moving average of $259.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $184.29 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

