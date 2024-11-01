Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.45 ($0.08). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08), with a volume of 330,869 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
About Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.