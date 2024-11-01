Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.45 ($0.08). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08), with a volume of 330,869 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

About Hummingbird Resources

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.45 million, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

