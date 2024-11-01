Human Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 18.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $88.05. 37,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,042. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.