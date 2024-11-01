Human Investing LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,866,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.34%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

