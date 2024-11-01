Human Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.58. 303,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

