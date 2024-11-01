Human Investing LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Human Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $2,395,407 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $165.18. 1,841,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average is $181.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

