Human Investing LLC Acquires 844 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 798,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,475. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.