Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.08 and a twelve month high of $98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

