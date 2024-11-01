Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,800 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 716,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 810.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 226,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.65. 372,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $337.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.29%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

