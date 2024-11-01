Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.99 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 194,998,917.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.37537507 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,621,895.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

