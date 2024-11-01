Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. 250,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,294. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.