HM Payson & Co. Sells 680 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.10%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

