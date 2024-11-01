HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.08 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.68 and its 200-day moving average is $249.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,793 shares of company stock worth $34,300,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

