HM Payson & Co. Purchases 11 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.8 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,291.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,405.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,393.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $953.28 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

