HM Payson & Co. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after buying an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after buying an additional 354,872 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after buying an additional 441,877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

