HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3,042.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,609,000 after buying an additional 219,629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,372,000 after buying an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Shares of WMS opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.16 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

