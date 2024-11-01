Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Hippo news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $54,693.42. Following the sale, the executive now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,527.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $54,693.42. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,527.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $198,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 548,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,156.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,627 shares of company stock worth $278,762 in the last three months. 11.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the second quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the second quarter worth $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

HIPO stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Hippo has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.16). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

