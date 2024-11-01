Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.22 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

