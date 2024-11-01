Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $909,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 7,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.91 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

