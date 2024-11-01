Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.73 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $503.84 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $523.34. The stock has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.70.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

