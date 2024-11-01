Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after purchasing an additional 409,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.03.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $83.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

