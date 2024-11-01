Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 1,875 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.