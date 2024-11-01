Hi Line Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,927 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 8.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Liberty Global worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $19.81 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

