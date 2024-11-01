Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.9% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $134.05 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

