Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:HES traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.78. 993,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hess has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.17.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

