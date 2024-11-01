Head-To-Head Survey: Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) versus Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Evotec”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 78.04 -$59.69 million ($1.02) -1.44 Evotec $572.16 million 2.23 $7.14 million $0.41 9.44

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Evotec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Evotec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 719.11%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evotec.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -165.26% -55.71% Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans, as well as with the Montreal Heart Institute, the WCN network, and other research centers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

