Head-To-Head Review: American Environmental Partners (AEPT) versus Its Rivals

American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Environmental Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors -85.65% -387.15% -2.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Environmental Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors 485 1006 1540 69 2.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 28.96%. Given American Environmental Partners’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Environmental Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million N/A -0.07 American Environmental Partners Competitors $6.01 billion $14.96 million 4.55

American Environmental Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

American Environmental Partners Company Profile

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

