Head-To-Head Contrast: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 18.21% 59.41% 12.17% Data443 Risk Mitigation -107.96% N/A -98.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autodesk and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 0 8 11 1 2.65 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Autodesk presently has a consensus price target of $292.95, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Autodesk’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

This table compares Autodesk and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $5.81 billion 10.54 $906.00 million $4.62 61.43 Data443 Risk Mitigation $5.58 million 0.01 -$4.24 million N/A N/A

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Risk & Volatility

Autodesk has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 33.21, suggesting that its share price is 3,221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autodesk beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Free Report)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.