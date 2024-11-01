HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $147,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.52. 95,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,301. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.32 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

