Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Stock Position Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.42% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 787,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 602,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 566,514 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 354,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,656,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,145,000.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTAB stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.