Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 17,084 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after acquiring an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after acquiring an additional 940,402 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

