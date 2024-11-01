Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 16.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

